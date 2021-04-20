Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

sweet treats

1400 6th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Website
| +1 206-621-9000
Get an Ice Cream Sandwich To Go Seattle Washington United States

Get an Ice Cream Sandwich To Go

If the ice cream truck is the original food truck, Street Treats is going back to its roots with homemade, custom ice cream sandwiches. The cookies come in flavors like chocolate chip, peanut butter, molasses, and snickerdoodle, filled with custard-based ice cream. Or you can get non-ice-cream cookie sandwiches like carrot cake with cream cheese filling, brown sugar with brown butter filling, and sugar with toasted coconut and homemade caramel. They also whip up bars in flavors like fig with pistachio, or homemade Nutella with toasted hazelnuts. The truck roams around town throughout the week, or you can grab one of their baked treats anytime at Caffe Vita.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points