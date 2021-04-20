sweet treats 1400 6th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA

Get an Ice Cream Sandwich To Go If the ice cream truck is the original food truck, Street Treats is going back to its roots with homemade, custom ice cream sandwiches. The cookies come in flavors like chocolate chip, peanut butter, molasses, and snickerdoodle, filled with custard-based ice cream. Or you can get non-ice-cream cookie sandwiches like carrot cake with cream cheese filling, brown sugar with brown butter filling, and sugar with toasted coconut and homemade caramel. They also whip up bars in flavors like fig with pistachio, or homemade Nutella with toasted hazelnuts. The truck roams around town throughout the week, or you can grab one of their baked treats anytime at Caffe Vita.