Sweet P's Barbeque & Soul House
3725 Maryville Pike
| +1 865-247-7748
Sun 12pm - 7pm
Tue - Thur 11am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 9pm
BBQ'd to PerfectionThis is one of those completely random hole-in-the-wall restaurants; a secret gem to local folks here in Knoxville. Locally owned and operated by a very talented chef.
I had to try the Sampler Plate to really experience the wide assortment of bbq. Ribs, brisket, pulled pork—a carnivore's delight. With the sampler, you got to choose two out-of-this-world side dishes from green beans, cole slaw, pasta salad, mac'n cheese, etc.
If you see this on your drive, don't you dare pass it by.