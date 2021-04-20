Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sweet P's Barbeque & Soul House

3725 Maryville Pike
Website
| +1 865-247-7748
BBQ'd to Perfection Knoxville Tennessee United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 7pm
Tue - Thur 11am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 9pm

BBQ'd to Perfection

This is one of those completely random hole-in-the-wall restaurants; a secret gem to local folks here in Knoxville. Locally owned and operated by a very talented chef.
I had to try the Sampler Plate to really experience the wide assortment of bbq. Ribs, brisket, pulled pork—a carnivore's delight. With the sampler, you got to choose two out-of-this-world side dishes from green beans, cole slaw, pasta salad, mac'n cheese, etc.

If you see this on your drive, don't you dare pass it by.
By Angela Simpson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points