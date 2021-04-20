Where are you going?
Sweet Mandy B's

1208 W Webster Ave, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
| +1 773-244-1174
Sweet Mandy B's - Timeless Treats Chicago Illinois United States

Sun - Thur 8am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 8am - 10pm

Sweet Mandy B's - Timeless Treats

If you like sweets, baked goods, copious amounts of sugar, and the smell of heaven wafting through the air, then this is the place for you. Sweet Mandy B's is THE destination for truly outstanding baked goods, and it's right in the middle of Lincoln Park. Upon entering you'll be greeted by piles of cakes and pastries that look like something Willy Wonka dreamed up. The staff is super friendly, which makes sense, because I think it's actually impossible to be in a bad mood in this place 'cause it's just so - happy! The decor feels like you've stepped back in time. And when you take that first bite, and remember what it means to be a kid again, you'll feel like you went back in time too.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

