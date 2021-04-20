Where are you going?
Sweet Lucy's Bakery

56 South St A, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Tracy Silverman opened Sweet Lucy’s on South Street in 2011. Before starting her own bakery, Tracy worked in finance, which makes her at least the fourth person I know of who has made the transition from banker to baker. Seriously, it’s some kind of trend. (Maybe it’s because the two professions occupy the same page in the dictionary of possible vocations.) The cupcakes and whoopie pies are the way to go here—made from scratch, every day, and so good that they’ll make you want to get down on one knee. Free Wifi.
By Martin Fritz Huber , AFAR Contributor

