Sweet Lily Natural Nail Spa
222 W Broadway, New York, NY 10013, USA
| +1 212-925-5441
More info
Sat, Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 8pm
Holistic Nail Salon in TribecaI stumbled into Sweet Lily's in TriBeCa with a friend on the kind of day that a good pampering session is really needed. It's not often I treat myself to a pedicure but I couldn't have been more happy that I did that day. (So happy in fact, I've since returned.)
Immediately apparent, the salon is different than most, and it's not just the incredibly plush couches that you sit in during a pedicure, it's also the nail polish that's used, the drink you're offered upon entering and the natural cucumber foot bath that is part of the standard treatment.
There is also a seasonal treatment that trades the natural effects of soothing cucumber for such ingredients as coffee, cream, vanilla, honey or walnut.
Owner Donna Perillo has created an environment that made me feel not just more beautiful but somehow more healthy as well. A win in my book and the end of cheap Chinatown pedicures for me!
Tip: the salon also does private parties, so if you're in NYC with a group of women -- consider Sweet Lily's for the perfect ladies afternoon.