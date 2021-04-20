Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sweet Escape Pâtisserie

12 Tank House Lane
Website
| +1 416-214-2253
A (Very) Sweet Find in The Distillery District Toronto Canada

More info

Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon - Thur 10am - 7:30pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 8pm

A (Very) Sweet Find in The Distillery District

In an area filled from start to end with small, independent shops, all more interesting than the other, it can get pretty hard to find, excuse the term, a hidden gem.

And indeed, it is quite hidden. Nestled in the back of the old Tank House, the Sweet Escape bakery doesn't look like much at first, but when you get closer you realize just how much goodness is on offer. Cupcakes, macarons, cakes, doughnuts—and a whole lot more joy for your love handles. My suggestion is the Vanilla Salted Caramel.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points