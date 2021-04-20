Sweet Escape Pâtisserie
12 Tank House Lane
| +1 416-214-2253
Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon - Thur 10am - 7:30pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 8pm
A (Very) Sweet Find in The Distillery DistrictIn an area filled from start to end with small, independent shops, all more interesting than the other, it can get pretty hard to find, excuse the term, a hidden gem.
And indeed, it is quite hidden. Nestled in the back of the old Tank House, the Sweet Escape bakery doesn't look like much at first, but when you get closer you realize just how much goodness is on offer. Cupcakes, macarons, cakes, doughnuts—and a whole lot more joy for your love handles. My suggestion is the Vanilla Salted Caramel.