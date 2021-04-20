Sweet Dreams Artisan Bakery Carrer de Calella, 1, 08002 Barcelona, Spain

Cake (or bagels) for breakfast Who says you can't have your cake and a bagel, too? Bagels and cupcakes don't fall into the category of traditional Catalan breakfast fare by any stretch of the imagination, but that doesn't make them any less welcome on those odd mornings when you just can't face more tomato-smeared toast topped with Spanish cheese and charcuterie. Besides, if you're really into thinking outside the breakfast box, you can always start the day off right with cheesecake or your favorite flavor of mousse.



The bakery is open from 9am to 9pm daily, so if you have a craving later in the day, you're still covered.



This cute bakery is located at 4 bis, Calle Regomir--this side street is so tiny that our map app won't recognize it.

