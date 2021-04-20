Sweet Divas Chocolates
400 Beach Dr NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, USA
| +1 727-379-4567
Fri - Sun 9am - 11pm
Mon - Thur 9am - 9pm
I Found My (Chocolate) Heart in St. PeteI bit into the dark chocolate-covered caramel with just a hit of sea salt and I was intrigued. The chocolate maple cream sealed the deal. The chocolate raspberry heart? Well, I was done for. I have found the door to chocolate heaven and it's in my own town of St. Petersburg, Florida.
And there is more than just chocolates. There are cupcakes, muffins, delicious house-made ice cream, hot chocolate, and coffee. There are the friendly faces of owners Christine and Jeanne and chat with regulars who sit out under the sidewalk umbrella to enjoy a morning muffin and coffee.
Whether you are looking for a box of special occasion chocolates or just a mid-afternoon treat, Sweet Divas is the spot.