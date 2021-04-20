Sweet Coloradough
Any venture into the Roaring Fork Valley warrants a stop at this laid-back Glenwood Springs bakery where doughnuts reign supreme. Though the bakery seems simple and old-school, the delicious baked goods themselves come in somewhat offbeat flavor combinations. And, because this is Colorado
, the doughnuts are even somewhat healthy—honey, a more wholesome sweetener, is often used in place of refined sugar. The bakery also serves savory items like bagels and breads, which serve as the tasty building blocks for breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Drinks follow a dawn-to-dusk sequence: from fresh brewed coffee and speciality morning drinks through craft beers, wines, and spirits later in the day.