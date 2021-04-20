Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter

1258 Center Dr, Park City, UT 84098, USA
Website
| +1 435-649-1767
Commune with Nature at the Swaner Preserve Park City Utah United States

More info

Wed - Sun 10am - 4pm

Commune with Nature at the Swaner Preserve

The Swaner Nature Preserve encompasses about 1,500 acres of preserved wetlands and meadows. Here you'll find brook trout, sandhill cranes, fox, red tailed hawks, deer, and the occasional elk herd. You can sit at the Pavillion on Highland Drive and simply admire the open expanse of land, or go to the nearby Swaner EcoCenter (a LEED platinum certified green building), which opened in 2008. The lovely building on the edge of the wetlands offers self-guided nature walks or snowshoe tours, an exhibit hall, 10 miles of trails, geocaching, and all sorts of interactive educational events for kids and adults. It's one of the prettiest spots in town.
By Kristen Gould Case , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points