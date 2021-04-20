Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter

Commune with Nature at the Swaner Preserve
The Swaner Nature Preserve encompasses about 1,500 acres of preserved wetlands and meadows. Here you'll find brook trout, sandhill cranes, fox, red tailed hawks, deer, and the occasional elk herd. You can sit at the Pavillion on Highland Drive and simply admire the open expanse of land, or go to the nearby Swaner EcoCenter (a LEED platinum certified green building), which opened in 2008. The lovely building on the edge of the wetlands offers self-guided nature walks or snowshoe tours, an exhibit hall, 10 miles of trails, geocaching, and all sorts of interactive educational events for kids and adults. It's one of the prettiest spots in town.