Swan Mountain Outfitters LLC

Photo courtesy of Swan Mountain Companies/llamatreksmontana.com
Swan Mountain Llama TrekkingWhat's a llama's favorite film? Llamadeus. Meeting these comedic animals will surely brighten your day but given the opportunity to spend an entire day or several days with a llama would be an unforgettable experience. Swan Mountain Outfitters offers a variety of llama adventures, including short day treks, overnight trips and even wine and cheese or yoga themed experiences. And there is no better setting to bond with your new fuzzy Andean friend than the ruggedly beautiful Glacier County. By the way, what is a llama's favorite drink? Llama-nade.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Storm Swan Valley
Few experiences epitomize the Wild West like a pack trip through Glacier National Park, or a ride through the Swan Valley.
Swan Mountain Outfitters arranges some of the very best trips in the state, many of which are suitable for all ages and experience levels. The Swan River State Forest is one of the most unique parts of the state, and often overlooked by visitors on their way to Yellowstone, the Bob Marshall Wilderness, or Glacier National Park. If you do make time for the Swan, you'll be rewarded with some of the most pristine country in Montana on a trip led by premiere guides and naturalists.
