Swan Drive-In

651 Summit St, Blue Ridge, GA 30513, USA
Website
| +1 706-632-6690
North Georgia's Drive-In Theater Blue Ridge Georgia United States

North Georgia's Drive-In Theater

Drive-in movie theaters are a thing of the past, so the Swan Drive-In in Blue Ridge is a reminder of days gone by. It's only one of four of its kind left in the state. The theater opened in 1955 and is set in the middle of the woods, making the double-feature horror movies even spookier.

Tune your car radio to the local station to get the sound, and bring chairs and snacks. Also bring cash for concessions and admission, which is $7 for adults and $4 for children.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

