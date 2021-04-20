Swan Drive-In
651 Summit St, Blue Ridge, GA 30513, USA
| +1 706-632-6690
Photo by Amy Eubanks
North Georgia's Drive-In TheaterDrive-in movie theaters are a thing of the past, so the Swan Drive-In in Blue Ridge is a reminder of days gone by. It's only one of four of its kind left in the state. The theater opened in 1955 and is set in the middle of the woods, making the double-feature horror movies even spookier.
Tune your car radio to the local station to get the sound, and bring chairs and snacks. Also bring cash for concessions and admission, which is $7 for adults and $4 for children.