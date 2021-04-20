Svínafellsjökull Svínafellsjökull, Iceland

Looking for blue ice Svínafellsjökull is a breathtaking outlet glacier of the Vatnajökull glacier and the scenery and views are simply stunning.To get here we got off the Ring Road then drove on gravel road a few kilometers. It did not help at all that it was pouring rain so we were driving very slow as we did not have a super jeep, well not even a regular jeep. Once there you have to walk on foot for about 10 or so minutes. It is worth it though cause at the end of it you are next to the enormity of this amazing glacier. I wish we did not have such bad weather, the experience would have been far more enjoyable. But this is not me saying it was bad, it was amazing even with the rain. Definitely something we don't get to see everyday so we enjoyed it to the max.