Suwon-si
Suwon-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
Watch Out Disney: The Toilet Culture Theme ParkLocated 18 miles south of Seoul in the bedroom community of Suwon, the Toilet Culture Park showcases a toilet-shaped house, museum, and a collection of outdoor sculptures all dedicated to the latrine.
Guests take an interactive journey through the history of commodes, perching their rears on everything from rustic buckets and oversized chamber pots to a 600-year-old royal john called an apricot frame that was used in Korea during the ancient Joseon Dynasty.
The toilet craze in Suwon began when longtime mayor, dubbed “Mr. Toilet” due to his passion for bathroom reform, built a 1.6-million-dollar home in the shape of—you guessed it—a toilet.
Upon his death in 2007, the home was donated to the city of Suwon, and the Toilet Culture Park was born.