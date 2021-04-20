Where are you going?
Suwon-si, Gyeonggi-do

Suwon-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
Are We There Yet? Suwon-si South Korea

Are We There Yet?

Afar's description of the Are We There Yet? theme: "Embarking on your daily commute or navigating the Japanese subway. What surprises have you uncovered while getting from point A to point B that AFAR travelers would want to hear about?" is easy to relate to for me (just substitute Japan with Korea). During a two year sojourn in Seoul my work day started in and ended in a blur. Running to bus stops, rushing through train stations and hurdling down stairs were all common place. When I had free time I made a point to go back to Seoul's beautiful subway stations and take pictures.

Suwon, South Korea
By Colin Roohan , AFAR Ambassador

