SushiClub

Av. Belgrano 1112, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Website
| +54 261 429-9316
SushiClub Mendoza Argentina

More info

Sat, Sun 8:30pm - 2am
Mon - Thur 12pm - 1am
Fri 12pm - 2am

SushiClub

This chic outpost on Belgrano Avenue (there’s also a sister restaurant in the Palmares shopping mall) is a great alternative when you’re craving a menu that doesn't start and end with beef. The first SushiClub opened in Buenos Aires and quickly grew into an international chain with restaurants in Spain, Mexico City, Paraguay and El Salvador. The fish is fresh and the sushi menu is innovative and exotic. (A curious side note about Argentina's sushi, they tend to put "Philadelphia Cream Cheese" in the majority of their rolls.) On a nice day enjoy the restaurant’s outdoor patio, which feels like a cross between Miami’s Nikki Beach and New York’s Sushi Samba.
By Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor

