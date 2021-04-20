SushiClub
This chic outpost on Belgrano Avenue (there’s also a sister restaurant in the Palmares shopping mall) is a great alternative when you’re craving a menu that doesn't start and end with beef. The first SushiClub opened in Buenos Aires
and quickly grew into an international chain with restaurants in Spain, Mexico City, Paraguay and El Salvador. The fish is fresh and the sushi menu is innovative and exotic. (A curious side note about Argentina's sushi, they tend to put "Philadelphia
Cream Cheese" in the majority of their rolls.) On a nice day enjoy the restaurant’s outdoor patio, which feels like a cross between Miami’s Nikki Beach and New York’s Sushi Samba.