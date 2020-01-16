Sushi Taro 1503 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA

Sushi Taro To guarantee a happy-hour spot at Sushi Taro’s 11-seat bar, you'll have to get in line at least two hours prior to its 5:30 open. Don't worry, that's not your only option to get it, but for the budget-minded, it’s worth the wait for half-off sushi, sake, and Japanese beer at this Michelin-starred restaurant. Pack as much into your order early-on as they’re known to cut you off after a second round to accommodate a second wave of happy-hour goers. Not one for a wait? Make a reservation for the full-priced menu in the main dining room. Four tasting menus include unique dishes such as a soft shell snapping turtle soup. Or you can go big and sit at the omakase counter for an interactive, educational tasting course with a personal chef. Like happy hour, reservations are a rare commodity: At 10 a.m. 30 days in advance, send an email to omakase@sushitaro.com and hope for the best.