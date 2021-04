Amazing Sushi And Happy Hour

While spending an evening in south Lake Tahoe we discovered Sushi Pier and had such an amazing sushi experience we will sure to be returning on any future visit in the area. We each did the all you can eat sushi for $24.95 each and enjoyed the two for one happy hour deal on drinks. Our favorite sushi rolls included the Midtown Roll, San Francisco Roll, and the Wise-guy's long Roll.