Sushi Nakazawa
Daisuke Nakazawa trained under Jiro—the Tokyo
master made famous by the documentary "Jiro Dreams of Sushi"—and has brought those exacting standards to the West Village. Dining here is a rarefied experience that calls for giving yourself over to Nakazawa’s vision: a 20-course omakase menu of one exquisite bite after another, all sourced from the wild and culminating in his famed egg custard. Book well in advance to save your spot in the dining room ($120 per person) or at the counter bar where you can observe the chef in action ($150 per person).