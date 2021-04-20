Where are you going?
Sushi Izakaya Gaku

1329 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96814, USA
Website
| +1 808-589-1329
Best Japanese Culinary Experience Honolulu Hawaii United States

More info

Tue - Sat 5pm - 10:30pm

Best Japanese Culinary Experience

Bring your taste buds and your sense of culinary adventure to Sushi Izakaya Gaku.

Izakaya means "sake shop." This shop is full of beautiful seafood and a more social dining environment than traditional restaurants. Dishes, prepared right in front of you (if you sit at the bar) are made to share and taste.

The quaint atmosphere fits the izakaya perfectly. The restaurant is difficult to find—literally a bit more than a door in a wall, but the experience will be memorable.

Reservations recommended, 808-589-1329.
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

