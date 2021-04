Sushi House in Alameda: great sushi, even better view

The Sushi House in Alameda sits right on the shoreline looking across the bay to San Francisco . It's a large restaurant with a choice for sitting - indoor protected patio, main dining area or large sushi bar - wherever you choose the sushi is fresh, the roll menu is massive and other Japanese specialities like this agadashi tofu are extremely well done. Hit the Alameda flea market on the weekend and head over to the Sushi House for lunch to discuss what you bought while casting an eye on San Francisco.