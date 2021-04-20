Where are you going?
Sushi Club

294 E Moana Ln #1, Reno, NV 89502, USA
When I left Reno, I was deeply disappointed to discover that all-you-can-eat sushi buffets aren't nearly as common in other cities. While not exactly cheap, your meal quickly pays for itself as you order lavish, oversized rolls, and a committed sushi lover will waddle out feeling like they got a bargain. Sushi Club is one of the older sushi buffets in Reno, and still a favorite choice for their fresh ingredients, large dining area, and wide selection of rolls. Try the Sushi Club Long Roll (their version of crystal shrimp), and remember to park yourself at the bar for the quickest service.

By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

