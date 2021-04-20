Surry Hills Library and Community Centre
405 Crown St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
+61 2 8374 6230
Photo by Petrina Tinslay
Surry Hills Library and Community Centre, Surry Hills, Sydney"Here is an amazing, ultramodern building. It’s mostly glass, but there’s no air-conditioning—it’s totally green. The library specializes in fashion and design, and it has comfy leather couches, so it’s a good spot for reading, listening to music, or people watching." —Luke Nguyen
405 Crown St., 61/(0) 2-8374-6230. See all of sydney-surry-hills" target="_blank">Luke Nguyen’s favorite places in Surry Hills, Sydney. This story appeared in the November/December 2011 issue.