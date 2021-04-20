Surfshack Surfschool Cape Town

Learn to Surf in Muizenberg
Muizenberg, specifically Surfer's Corner is the best place to learn how to surf in Cape Town
. The waves are the most gentle here, so you'll notice all ages in the water throughout the year. For board and wetsuit rentals, check out Surf Shack. You can easily arrange an hours lesson with a staff member. And, if surfing is too intimidating, you can also rent boogie boards. A board and wetsuit (and use of the changing/shower facilities) will run you around R120 for an hour and a half, but expect to pay around R360 for a one-on-one lesson with an instructor.