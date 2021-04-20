Surfing in Munich
Prinzregentenstraße, 80538 München, Germany
Wait, Are We in Malibu or Munich?The Eisbach is a small, man-made river running through Munich's Englischer Garten. At the southern end of the park, just past the Haus der Kunst art museum is a 3-foot man-made wave where locals come to "urban surf." It is the oddest sight: a dozen wetsuit-clad surfers taking turns hopping on a tiny, never-ending, stationary wave. The surfers are swept downstream after each wipeout and immediately replaced by the next in line.
The spot has been used for surfing since 1972. Concrete blocks placed in the river to slow the flow inadvertently created a perpetual wave. The wave is cold and shallow with a quick current, and the river is less than forty feet wide, so only experienced surfers ride here.
Stand on the bridge above the water for the best view. It's a sight to see! Though there have been other posts on AFAR.com about surfing in Munich, I just want to reiterate....how cool this is!