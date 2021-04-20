Where are you going?
Surfing Goat Dairy

3651 Omaopio Rd, Kula, HI 96790, USA
Website
| +1 808-878-2870
Eat, Drink & Feed Goats at Surfing Goat Dairy on Maui Kula Hawaii United States
Eat, Drink & Feed Goats at Surfing Goat Dairy on Maui Kula Hawaii United States
More info

Sun, Thur 11am - 3pm
Sat 10am - 4pm

Eat, Drink & Feed Goats at Surfing Goat Dairy on Maui

Cute baby goats, hay rides, cheese - what's not to like? The Surfing Goat Dairy in the Kula region of Maui has something for everyone.

The foodie will absolutely love everything on their menu with most of the goat cheese products prepared from cheese made THAT morning! you can do a flight an pick a favorite, have a sandwich, or have your cheese in a delectable truffle (some made with Ocean Vodka, the farms' neighbor).

For the kids they will love feeding the goats, as well as learn how to milk them too! The guides are very generous with their time and patiently wait for the kids (both kinds) to get their fill!

It is a working farm with interns coming all over the world to learn the ropes about raising and caring for goats and the products they produce. The cheese is in high demand through out the islands, but I think it is best enjoyed right on the farm.
By Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert

heather knight
almost 7 years ago

Baby Goats!!!

Surfing Goat Dairy on Maui should not be missed. Pet baby goats, sample goat cheeses and learn about goats. Awesome time in Upcountry.
Cherian Thomas
almost 7 years ago

Great for kids & adults!

After exploring the endless beaches of Maui, escape to the cool up-country town of Kula. As you tour the farm, you'll understand the labor of love by the owners and the staff.

The best way to enjoy the farm is to take a tour. Indulge your inner child and try a hand at milking a goat. Don't forget to drop in and sample their award winning cheese while taking in the view.

As they say in Maui, “Da' Feta Mo' Betta!

