Surfing Goat Dairy
3651 Omaopio Rd, Kula, HI 96790, USA
| +1 808-878-2870
More info
Sun, Thur 11am - 3pm
Sat 10am - 4pm
Eat, Drink & Feed Goats at Surfing Goat Dairy on MauiCute baby goats, hay rides, cheese - what's not to like? The Surfing Goat Dairy in the Kula region of Maui has something for everyone.
The foodie will absolutely love everything on their menu with most of the goat cheese products prepared from cheese made THAT morning! you can do a flight an pick a favorite, have a sandwich, or have your cheese in a delectable truffle (some made with Ocean Vodka, the farms' neighbor).
For the kids they will love feeding the goats, as well as learn how to milk them too! The guides are very generous with their time and patiently wait for the kids (both kinds) to get their fill!
It is a working farm with interns coming all over the world to learn the ropes about raising and caring for goats and the products they produce. The cheese is in high demand through out the islands, but I think it is best enjoyed right on the farm.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Baby Goats!!!
Surfing Goat Dairy on Maui should not be missed. Pet baby goats, sample goat cheeses and learn about goats. Awesome time in Upcountry.
almost 7 years ago
Great for kids & adults!
After exploring the endless beaches of Maui, escape to the cool up-country town of Kula. As you tour the farm, you'll understand the labor of love by the owners and the staff.
The best way to enjoy the farm is to take a tour. Indulge your inner child and try a hand at milking a goat. Don't forget to drop in and sample their award winning cheese while taking in the view.
As they say in Maui, “Da' Feta Mo' Betta!
The best way to enjoy the farm is to take a tour. Indulge your inner child and try a hand at milking a goat. Don't forget to drop in and sample their award winning cheese while taking in the view.
As they say in Maui, “Da' Feta Mo' Betta!