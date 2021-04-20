Surfing Goat Dairy 3651 Omaopio Rd, Kula, HI 96790, USA

More info Sun, Thur 11am - 3pm Sat 10am - 4pm

Eat, Drink & Feed Goats at Surfing Goat Dairy on Maui Cute baby goats, hay rides, cheese - what's not to like? The Surfing Goat Dairy in the Kula region of Maui has something for everyone.



The foodie will absolutely love everything on their menu with most of the goat cheese products prepared from cheese made THAT morning! you can do a flight an pick a favorite, have a sandwich, or have your cheese in a delectable truffle (some made with Ocean Vodka, the farms' neighbor).



For the kids they will love feeding the goats, as well as learn how to milk them too! The guides are very generous with their time and patiently wait for the kids (both kinds) to get their fill!



It is a working farm with interns coming all over the world to learn the ropes about raising and caring for goats and the products they produce. The cheese is in high demand through out the islands, but I think it is best enjoyed right on the farm.