Surf Diva Surf School

Sun - Thur 8:30am - 5:30pm
Fri, Sat 8:30am - 6pm
Take a surfing lesson in San DiegoSan Diego is synonymous with surfing- so why not take a surfing lesson during your stay? Surf Divas is a locally owned surfing school in the La Jolla neighborhood of San Diego. The owners are two sisters who were born and raised in La Jolla and have enjoyed surfing since they were children.
Surf Divas had a humble beginning, as the sisters gave surf lessons on the beach before later expanding into a large surf boutique and school. They offer private and group lessons, as well as a surf camp for kids. I like two things about Surf Diva- one is that they are owned by women and two, their instructors make learning to surf fun!
They offer a variety of lesson choices that starts with a half hour lesson on the beach where you will learn how to spot a rip current, get on your board and safety tips. Then you will get in the water and the instructors have you line up in the water and then push you out onto a wave and shout "Go!" This helps you get a feel for when to catch the wave. It's exhilarating when you finally catch that wave and can stand on the board!
Tip: They do accept walk ins for surf lessons, but during the summer months I recommend calling ahead.