Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Superette

Albert Rd
Website
| +27 21 802 5525
Pausing for Lunch at Superette Cape Town South Africa

More info

Mon - Fri 8am - 3pm
Sat 8am - 2pm

Pausing for Lunch at Superette

Dilapidated houses and abandoned warehouses were not an uncommon sight before Woodstock transitioned into a hub for Cape Town's artistic talents. When Superette opened, its sleek modern tables and subway tile were a stark contrast to the neighborhood. However, restaurant owners Cameron Munro and Justin Rhodes obviously knew they were on to something. These days, similar bistros are popping up throughout this neighborhood and the rest of the city. Their emphasis is on fresh, local, organic food and one of my personal favorites is the crispy sourdough, egg and bacon breakfast sandwich (served all day).

If you're going to do your shopping at the Woodstock Exchange, Superette is a great place to grab a gourmet sandwich. They also sell locally roasted Deluxe coffee, as well as, craft beer.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points