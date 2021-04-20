Superette
Albert Rd
| +27 21 802 5525
Mon - Fri 8am - 3pm
Sat 8am - 2pm
Pausing for Lunch at SuperetteDilapidated houses and abandoned warehouses were not an uncommon sight before Woodstock transitioned into a hub for Cape Town's artistic talents. When Superette opened, its sleek modern tables and subway tile were a stark contrast to the neighborhood. However, restaurant owners Cameron Munro and Justin Rhodes obviously knew they were on to something. These days, similar bistros are popping up throughout this neighborhood and the rest of the city. Their emphasis is on fresh, local, organic food and one of my personal favorites is the crispy sourdough, egg and bacon breakfast sandwich (served all day).
If you're going to do your shopping at the Woodstock Exchange, Superette is a great place to grab a gourmet sandwich. They also sell locally roasted Deluxe coffee, as well as, craft beer.