Superba Food & Bread 1900 Lincoln Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA

Hospitable, Versatile and Superbly Palatable The airy rustic charm of Superba Food + Bread transports you from the trafficked streets of Lincoln Boulevard to a chic barn-house haven by the beach. Splashes of color, like the red rope that dangles muted lightbulbs, accentuate the minimalist wood foundation and high vaulted ceiling. Friendly denim-on-denim-clad servers stream through the multipurpose indoor-outdoor space with the breeze; attentive to the variety of changing needs as the sun shifts. Whether swinging by for a morning coffee or fresh baked bread, settling in with a laptop, snacking on small plates, socializing with friends or seducing a date over wine, Superba Food + Bread morphs to the setting and fuel you need. The menu, with a section dedicated to "Toast", is a tease for those who are gluten-free but there are plenty of salad, side and entree options (and one pastry!). The hint of coconut in the Grain Bowl of quinoa, pickles, collard slaw, cashew and a runny egg was a pleasurable touch and the Seasonal Soup of vegetables and winter bean was perfect for the unusually grey winter day. The thoughtful hot water refills on my tea as I lingered to type this review validated my desire to return to their embrace, next time putting their bright yellow bike rack to use.