Superba Food & Bread

1900 Lincoln Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
Website
| +1 310-907-5075
More info

Sun - Thur 7am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 7am - 11pm

Hospitable, Versatile and Superbly Palatable

The airy rustic charm of Superba Food + Bread transports you from the trafficked streets of Lincoln Boulevard to a chic barn-house haven by the beach. Splashes of color, like the red rope that dangles muted lightbulbs, accentuate the minimalist wood foundation and high vaulted ceiling. Friendly denim-on-denim-clad servers stream through the multipurpose indoor-outdoor space with the breeze; attentive to the variety of changing needs as the sun shifts. Whether swinging by for a morning coffee or fresh baked bread, settling in with a laptop, snacking on small plates, socializing with friends or seducing a date over wine, Superba Food + Bread morphs to the setting and fuel you need. The menu, with a section dedicated to "Toast", is a tease for those who are gluten-free but there are plenty of salad, side and entree options (and one pastry!). The hint of coconut in the Grain Bowl of quinoa, pickles, collard slaw, cashew and a runny egg was a pleasurable touch and the Seasonal Soup of vegetables and winter bean was perfect for the unusually grey winter day. The thoughtful hot water refills on my tea as I lingered to type this review validated my desire to return to their embrace, next time putting their bright yellow bike rack to use.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

Natasha Lee
about 6 years ago

Venice vibes for work and play

Bring a laptop, book, or friend, and arrive during off-peak hours (I love early breakfast) to snag a seat in the industrial chic indoor-outdoor space. Their homemade breads and pastries are a highlight; the maple custard toast topped with bacon confit and fried sage is an unique offering for a sweet/savory breakfast.
Dana Carmel Bell
almost 7 years ago

Superb Brunch Spot

As we sat waiting for our brunch cocktails to come, my husband and I agreed that Superba Food + Bread is reminiscent of the South of France with its chill yet sophisticated beach vibe and sea breezes gently blowing through the restaurant. This is a place that attracts L.A.'s hipsters and it can get quite busy for brunch on the weekends. The food at Superba matches the atmosphere - uncomplicated yet fresh and delicious. Try the salmon BLT with tomato jam constituting the 'T,' or try the breakfast sandwich topped with kale and a poached egg. You won't be disappointed!

