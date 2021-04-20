Spend the Day at the Movies

My favorite guilty pleasure is to spend the afternoon at the movies: no matter whether it’s raining or sunshine outside, nothing beats the thrill of sneaking off to the cinema to watch a double bill (one good movie and one trashy one) while everyone else is hard at work. You can even get better prices on your tickets if you go before 4p.m. here which surely means you can spend more on popcorn!

