Super Skate [CLOSED]
13953 C F Hawn Fwy, Dallas, TX 75253, USA
| +1 972-286-8055
BYOB on SkatesThat's right—during their adult skate events that roll into the wee hours, guests are allowed to bring their own libations, which makes for some interesting parties in the cafe-type corner where kids congregate in the day. Bring some alcohol, some mixers, money for admission and skate rental, and have a phenomenal, old-school time.
My favorite guilty pleasure is to spend the afternoon at the movies: no matter whether it’s raining or sunshine outside, nothing beats the thrill of sneaking off to the cinema to watch a double bill (one good movie and one trashy one) while everyone else is hard at work. You can even get better prices on your tickets if you go before 4p.m. here which surely means you can spend more on popcorn!