Super Museum & Souvenir Store

517 Market Street
| +1 618-524-5518
Metropolis Illinois United States

Sun - Sat 8am - 7pm

Truth, Justice and the American Way

DC Comics proclaimed Metropolis, IL the official hometown of Superman; so, if you or your kids are fans of this superhero, you definitely want to get in the car and spend a day in Metropolis.

Visit the Super Museum to see comics, Hollywood props, costumes and drawings related to all the various storylines that the Man of Steel inhabits. Shop in the souvenir store for all your Superman and Justice League memorabilia and take a picture with the Superman statue outside.

At a 5.5 hour drive from Chicago, Metropolis isn’t a super convenient place to visit in a day but it’s certainly worth a stop if you’re passing by the area and it’s positive nirvana for the Superman fans amongst us.


By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
