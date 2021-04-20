Super Museum & Souvenir Store
517 Market Street
| +1 618-524-5518
Sun - Sat 8am - 7pm
Truth, Justice and the American WayDC Comics proclaimed Metropolis, IL the official hometown of Superman; so, if you or your kids are fans of this superhero, you definitely want to get in the car and spend a day in Metropolis.
Visit the Super Museum to see comics, Hollywood props, costumes and drawings related to all the various storylines that the Man of Steel inhabits. Shop in the souvenir store for all your Superman and Justice League memorabilia and take a picture with the Superman statue outside.
At a 5.5 hour drive from Chicago, Metropolis isn’t a super convenient place to visit in a day but it’s certainly worth a stop if you’re passing by the area and it’s positive nirvana for the Superman fans amongst us.