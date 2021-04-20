Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Super Brand Mall

168 Lujiazui W Rd, LuJiaZui, Pudong Xinqu, China, 200085
Website
| +86 21 6887 7888
Sproutworks Shanghai China

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm

Sproutworks

If you're looking for some kale and quinoa to balance out those fried dumplings and street-side noodles, Sproutworks is your place. A welcome addition to the fast-food scene, it specializes in healthy sides and salads. Meals are colorful, fresh, and flavor-packed; at under 50 RMB ($8), they're also a bargain. If salads aren’t your thing, you'll also find a daily selection of paninis and a soup or two.

While Sproutworks is on the hunt for a second (and hopefully third) location, you can currently find it at the Superbrand Mall in Lujiazui, the financial district known for its skyscrapers in Pudong.
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
Original mo shanghai.jpg?1474849697?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points