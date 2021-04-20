Super Brand Mall
168 Lujiazui W Rd, LuJiaZui, Pudong Xinqu, China, 200085
+86 21 6887 7888
Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm
SproutworksIf you're looking for some kale and quinoa to balance out those fried dumplings and street-side noodles, Sproutworks is your place. A welcome addition to the fast-food scene, it specializes in healthy sides and salads. Meals are colorful, fresh, and flavor-packed; at under 50 RMB ($8), they're also a bargain. If salads aren’t your thing, you'll also find a daily selection of paninis and a soup or two.
While Sproutworks is on the hunt for a second (and hopefully third) location, you can currently find it at the Superbrand Mall in Lujiazui, the financial district known for its skyscrapers in Pudong.