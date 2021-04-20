Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sunwolf

70002 Squamish Valley Road
Website
| +1 604-898-1537
Sunwolf Whistler Canada
Sunwolf Whistler Canada
Sunwolf Whistler Canada
Sunwolf Whistler Canada
Sunwolf Whistler Canada
Sunwolf Whistler Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 7pm

Sunwolf

Just 30 miles south of Whistler, where the Cheakamus meets the Cheekye, Sunwolf is a restored fishing lodge that retains the charm of its midcentury origins without sacrificing comfort. The family-owned-and-operated property features 12 pet-friendly cabins with everything you might expect from a modern riverside retreat—en-suite bathrooms, hardwood floors, fireplaces—minus Wi-Fi. Warmer months bring a summer-camp vibe, with lawn games, volleyball, and fire-pit gatherings, plus white-water excursions down the Elaho River organized with the Squamish Rafting Company; during winter, eagle-watching float trips end just a short walk from the lodge. If you're looking for a quick fuel-up, don't miss breakfast at Fergie’s, the lodge's riverfront restaurant, which has become a popular year-round stop-off on the Sea to Sky Highway between Vancouver and Whistler for its poached-egg veggie bowl and house-smoked salmon burger.
By Deb Hopewell , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points