Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Website
Impressive Sunshine Skyway Bridge Architecture Hillsborough County Florida United States

Impressive Sunshine Skyway Bridge Architecture

At sunset, the Sunshine Skyway Bridge appears to crown the sky with glowing yellow support structures and brilliantly designed cables.

Photographers who can find a little place on land with their camera and a view of the bridge's cable span will love the lines that reach 431 feet in the air. I suggest bringing your tripod and a fishing pole to the South Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier.

For those who intend to drive across the bridge, be prepared for a $1.25 toll ($1 with a SunPass).

By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

