Sunset Key Cottages
Key West may be the southernmost point in the continental United States, but one step farther you’ll find Sunset Key, an islet just a few minutes across the harbor. Only guests and those with reservations at the resort’s Latitudes restaurant can take the private boat launch there, ensuring serene seclusion. Narrow lanes lined with clapboard cottages give the resort a residential feel, as do wide porches dotted with white, wooden rockers and gardens planted with bright tropical blooms; all have kitted-out kitchens, flatscreen TVs, and WiFi that extends to the verandahs. Spring for a four-bedroom, oceanfront cottage with private plunge pool, or simply set up on a day bed on one of the white-sand beaches that fringe the island. Sundown is the hardest time to get a dinner reservation at Latitudes, but you can still catch fiery hues lighting up the sky later into the evening.