Sunrise Lodge Washington, USA

Picnic with a Glacier Sunrise is the highest-elevation area in Mt. Rainier National Park that can be reached via car. From here, you can see Mt. Rainier, Emmons glacier, beautiful wildflower meadows, and other volcanoes in the Cascade Range, such as Mount Adams. The lodge itself contains an updated interpretive center with fun activities for kids that explain the geologic processes at work, and the inevitable gift shop. The picnic area, shown here, looks like it’s straight out of “The Sound of Music.” Unfortunately, the meadow itself is off limits to protect the wildflowers, but you can enjoy a picnic here at the wooden tables, and you probably won’t be the first quietly singing, “The hills are aliiiiive…” under your breath.