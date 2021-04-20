Sunflour Baking Company

A Locally Sourced Bakery in Elizabeth
It’s difficult to imagine many things more enjoyable than small-batch, homemade goodies that use local ingredients. In the morning, I tend to go with a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich on grilled wheat with an espresso (today was no exception). But if I felt like drifting from my usual, this would be the place to do it. Sunflour’s selection of scones, croissants, rolls, sticky buns, biscuits, and "Pop-Tarts"—yes, you read that correctly, house-made Pop-Tarts—is rivaled by none. And we’re just talking breakfast here. They also make cupcakes (peanut butter is my favorite), sandwiches (try one on the hearth-baked rosemary-olive oil bread), beer, wine, and a plethora of other desserts. Open all day, Sunflour is a delicious option for any meal.