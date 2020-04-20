Sunday in Brooklyn
This all-day eatery has a serious cult following—and for good reason. Located on Wythe Avenue in cool Williamsburg
, the three-story restaurant is set up with both a wood-burning hearth and a takeaway window. And though it’s open for breakfast, brunch, and dinner daily, locals and fans from the other boroughs all arrive in droves in the early hours. Popular breakfast and brunch items include steak and eggs with a smoked butter béarnaise, a breakfast sandwich inspired by delis but delivered straight from heaven, and the meal Sunday in Brooklyn is known for: a stack of malted pancakes, drenched with hazelnut maple praline syrup and brown butter.