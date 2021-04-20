Sundance Institute

See Stars at the Sundance Film Festival
Every January the "PIBS" (people in black) descend on Park City
for the annual Sundance Film Festival. Town is filled with directors, producers, actors and wannabes from New York and Los Angeles
and the world for 10 days, and there is no parking anywhere, but ... the offering of dozens of independent film viewings every day, in myriad categories from documentaries to drama to horror to international is quite simply amazing. Star watching is best on Main Street or at the theater venues, where most films' actors show up for Q&As at the first film showing. One of the best side shows is all of the live music going on in town that week at the Sundance Music Café.