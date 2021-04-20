Where are you going?
Sundance Institute

1825 Three Kings Dr, Park City, UT 84060, USA
| +1 435-658-3456
See Stars at the Sundance Film Festival Park City Utah United States

Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm

Every January the "PIBS" (people in black) descend on Park City for the annual Sundance Film Festival. Town is filled with directors, producers, actors and wannabes from New York and Los Angeles and the world for 10 days, and there is no parking anywhere, but ... the offering of dozens of independent film viewings every day, in myriad categories from documentaries to drama to horror to international is quite simply amazing. Star watching is best on Main Street or at the theater venues, where most films' actors show up for Q&As at the first film showing. One of the best side shows is all of the live music going on in town that week at the Sundance Music Café.
By Kristen Gould Case , AFAR Local Expert

