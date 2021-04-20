Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sundae School Ice Cream

381 Lower County Rd, Dennis Port, MA 02639, USA
Website
| +1 508-394-9122
Cape Cod with a cherry on top Dennis Massachusetts United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11:30am - 10pm

Cape Cod with a cherry on top

My son had his own room with a big-boy bed in the rental house on Cape Cod. On the wall was a painting of an ice cream shop called Sundae School. Our 4-year-old atheist didn't get the pun, but he thought the old-fashioned ice cream truck was cool. We soon discovered that this Sundae School was an actual place. We walked there in the dark, listening for the crickets we don't hear in California, beneath stars we don't see in the suburbs, imaginary friends safely strapped in the stroller. We arrive and find the truck, a player piano plunking "Blue Suede Shoes," pennants hung from the ceiling representing the schools of scoopers, paper hats for the kids, Shark Bite ice cream (black raspberry with white chocolate chunks) and a cherry—a real, fresh cherry on top.
By Jeremy Saum , AFAR Staff

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30