Sun Splash Family Waterpark
400 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33991, USA
| +1 239-574-0558
Photo courtesy of Sun Splash Family Waterpark
More info
Sat, Sun 10am - 5pm
Beat the Heat at Sun Splash Water ParkCool off at Sun Splash Family Water Park! If you dare, ride Cape Fear, the team ride that takes you from a 30-foot-high platform through a dark tunnel, down 215 feet to a splash finish.
Other thrills include the Fun-L-Tunnel that drops you 30 feet without the tube after you slide down this tunnel. Adventure-seekers can watch the birds as they whiz past on the Zoom Flume.
The park includes professional sand volleyball courts and a challenging Lily Pad Walk. The course includes trekking over water as you grab onto the rope above as lily pads float beneath you.
Kids can have fun too, on the child-sized slides called the Pro Racers! Little tadpoles have the Tot Spot to play in, with floating alligators, logs, and an interactive play area exclusive for young children.