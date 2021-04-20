Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sun Splash Family Waterpark

400 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33991, USA
Website
| +1 239-574-0558
Beat the Heat at Sun Splash Water Park Cape Coral Florida United States

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 5pm

Beat the Heat at Sun Splash Water Park

Cool off at Sun Splash Family Water Park! If you dare, ride Cape Fear, the team ride that takes you from a 30-foot-high platform through a dark tunnel, down 215 feet to a splash finish.

Other thrills include the Fun-L-Tunnel that drops you 30 feet without the tube after you slide down this tunnel. Adventure-seekers can watch the birds as they whiz past on the Zoom Flume.

The park includes professional sand volleyball courts and a challenging Lily Pad Walk. The course includes trekking over water as you grab onto the rope above as lily pads float beneath you.

Kids can have fun too, on the child-sized slides called the Pro Racers! Little tadpoles have the Tot Spot to play in, with floating alligators, logs, and an interactive play area exclusive for young children.


By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points