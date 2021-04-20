Where are you going?
Sun Moon Lake

Sun Moon Lake, Yuchi Township, Nantou County, Taiwan 555
Cycling Around Sun Moon Lake In Taiwan Yuchi Township Taiwan

Cycling Around Sun Moon Lake In Taiwan

In 2012 CNN News named Sun Moon Lake on the world’s “10 Breathing Cycling Rides.” The lake is Taiwan’s largest alpine lake, and visitors have the opportunity to cycle around the 29-kilometer perimeter of the shimmering turquoise waters. You can view the many colorful boats on the water, set in the center of deep cut valleys and high mountain peaks. Moreover, the landscape around the well-maintained path is lush with banana trees, palm trees, bamboo trees, ferns, flowers and wildlife like frogs and birds. It’s also a great route for people watching, as locals regularly cycle around this trail.
By Jessie Festa , AFAR Local Expert

