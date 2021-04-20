Sun Life Stadium
347 Don Shula Dr, Miami Gardens, FL 33056, USA
| +1 305-943-8000
Photo by Sun Life Stadium
Catch A Game & Show in Miami, FLThe Sun Life Stadium in Miami, Florida started out as the Joe Robbie Stadium. The stadium is the home to the Miami Dolphins and the University of Miami's Miami Hurricanes. THe stadium has hosted many marquee events, including five Super Bowls, two World Series, four college football national championships, a NFL Pro Bowl and World Cup friendly matches.
Be sure to check the online schedule to catch a musical concert even by some of your favorite artists. In the past the stadium has welcomed major musical acts like U2, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Billy Joel, Chicago, Genesis, Gloria Estefan, Guns N’ Roses, The Who, Hall & Oates, Rod Stewart, Paul McCartney, The Three Tenors, The Police and Madonna.