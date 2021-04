Sun Country Tours 531 SW 13th St, Bend, OR 97702, USA

Paddle the Deschutes River During your visit to Bend, there's a high probability that you'll do the local 'float' through town on the river and end up with a cold, craft beer at the Deschutes Brewery. A classic must!



If you're looking to do more than float, then head towards the crew at Sun Country Tours for half or full day adventures on stretches of river with a lot more movement.