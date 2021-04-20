Sumo San Restaurant
1725 E Main St, Richmond, VA 23223, USA
| +1 804-643-6500
More info
Tue - Sun 5pm - 10pm
Tue - Fri 11:30am - 2:30pm
Rock N Roll SushiNot only is the food incredible - that's worth mentioning since this is, after all a sushi restaurant - but dinner at Sumo San is as much an event as it is a meal.
Ask for Chef Victor, the owner and chef, who always has a huge grin on his face, and a terrible joke to tell. He'll make a specialty sushi roll just for you. and then if you're lucky he'll smack his head on the table, so you can enjoy a sake bomb. If Victor's not there - no worries, the waitstaff have a bicycle helmet in back they strap on so the sake bomb ritual can go on without him.
Take a look around at the eclectic decor while you're eating - the walls are covered with snapshots, sumo wrestler statues, unicorns, and hockey pennants, to name a few. Topping off the decorations is a giant paper crane sculpture made by a former waitress. With more than a thousand cranes, it's not only gorgeous, but good luck as well.
Oh, and Wednesdays and Thursdays? Sushi Happy Hour. It doesn't get much better than that.