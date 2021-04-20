Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Summit Lodge Boutique Hotel

4359 Main St, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
Website
| +1 604-932-2778
Summit Lodge Boutique Hotel Whistler Canada
Summit Lodge Boutique Hotel Whistler Canada
Summit Lodge Boutique Hotel Whistler Canada
Summit Lodge Boutique Hotel Whistler Canada
Summit Lodge Boutique Hotel Whistler Canada
Summit Lodge Boutique Hotel Whistler Canada
Summit Lodge Boutique Hotel Whistler Canada
Summit Lodge Boutique Hotel Whistler Canada

Summit Lodge Boutique Hotel

From the outside, Summit Lodge looks like a typical chalet-style hotel. But inside, things take a turn for the quirky: Witness the courtesy candy stand in the corner of the lobby and the dog-shaped chalkboard that lists the hotel’s canine guests. (Pets are welcome free of charge, and the staff can arrange dog-walking and adventure services while you’re hitting the slopes on skis or mountain bikes.) Suites and studios follow suit with bright color palettes, fully equipped kitchenettes, fireplaces, and complimentary iPads. In addition to a heated pool, there’s an outdoor hot tub and fire pit and an indoor sauna. Feeling restless? Guests can request a bicycle to explore town, or rent a scooter to cover more ground. After you've worked up an appetite, return to dine at one of the lodge's two independently owned restaurants: Elements Urban Tapas Parlour features a changing menu of locally sourced ingredients (Pemberton meats, Vancouver Island cheeses, British Columbia wines), while Sachi Sushi is one of Whistler’s most popular seafood spots.
By Deb Hopewell , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points