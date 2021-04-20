Summit Lodge Boutique Hotel
From the outside, Summit Lodge looks like a typical chalet-style hotel. But inside, things take a turn for the quirky: Witness the courtesy candy stand in the corner of the lobby and the dog-shaped chalkboard that lists the hotel’s canine guests. (Pets are welcome free of charge, and the staff can arrange dog-walking and adventure services while you’re hitting the slopes on skis or mountain bikes.) Suites and studios follow suit with bright color palettes, fully equipped kitchenettes, fireplaces, and complimentary iPads. In addition to a heated pool, there’s an outdoor hot tub and fire pit and an indoor sauna. Feeling restless? Guests can request a bicycle to explore town, or rent a scooter to cover more ground. After you've worked up an appetite, return to dine at one of the lodge's two independently owned restaurants: Elements Urban Tapas Parlour features a changing menu of locally sourced ingredients (Pemberton meats, Vancouver Island cheeses, British Columbia wines), while Sachi Sushi is one of Whistler’s most popular seafood spots.