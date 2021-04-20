Where are you going?
SummerTime Surf School

Asbury Park, Bradley Terrace, Belmar, NJ 07719, USA
Website
| +1 732-599-2700
Surf Camps Belmar New Jersey United States

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 4pm

Surf Camps

The Jersey Shore at Belmar is back and so is Belmar's Summertime Surf which has been there since 2006.

Summertime Surf offers a large variety of programs. Some are the Kids' Surf Camp, Women's Surf (weekends), and Stand Up Paddle.

Important lessons about surf and ocean safety are offered and at all times, there is an awareness of the environment.

The instructors are professionally trained individuals.

Summertime Surf is touted as New Jersey's #1 Surf School and claims to be "beginner friendly". ( I've been told by a couple of moms that it is definitely the rule there).

If you are in Belmar this July and/or August, think about some lessons at the Summertime Surf Camp.

Info: www.summertimesurf.com
1-732-599-2700
By Connie Hand , AFAR Local Expert

