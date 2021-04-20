SummerTime Surf School
Asbury Park, Bradley Terrace, Belmar, NJ 07719, USA
| +1 732-599-2700
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 4pm
Surf CampsThe Jersey Shore at Belmar is back and so is Belmar's Summertime Surf which has been there since 2006.
Summertime Surf offers a large variety of programs. Some are the Kids' Surf Camp, Women's Surf (weekends), and Stand Up Paddle.
Important lessons about surf and ocean safety are offered and at all times, there is an awareness of the environment.
The instructors are professionally trained individuals.
Summertime Surf is touted as New Jersey's #1 Surf School and claims to be "beginner friendly". ( I've been told by a couple of moms that it is definitely the rule there).
If you are in Belmar this July and/or August, think about some lessons at the Summertime Surf Camp.
