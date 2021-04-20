Summerfest 200 North Harbor Drive

Summerfest: The World's Largest Music Festival Summerfest is Milwaukee's largest music festival (confirmed by the Guinness Book of World Records), showcasing over 1,000 performances across 11 stages and 11 days. It attracts a number of big name acts. For example, this year's 2013 festival hosted Pitbull, Fun., Tim McGraw, John Mayer, Eagles, Tom Petty, Rush, MGMT, Cake, Jimmy Eat World, Nelly, 311, Cody Simpson and more. Each year, about 800,000 to 1 million+ people attend the event. As the festival takes place along Lake Michigan attendees can also enjoy paddle boating and water-side strolls. Moreover, shopping is a large component of the festival, as is sampling food and beer from local vendors. Best of all, general admission tickets to Summerfest are only $10 to $17 per person.