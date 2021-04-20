Where are you going?
Summerfest

200 North Harbor Drive
Website
| +1 414-273-2680
Summerfest: The World's Largest Music Festival Milwaukee Wisconsin United States

Summerfest: The World's Largest Music Festival

Summerfest is Milwaukee's largest music festival (confirmed by the Guinness Book of World Records), showcasing over 1,000 performances across 11 stages and 11 days. It attracts a number of big name acts. For example, this year's 2013 festival hosted Pitbull, Fun., Tim McGraw, John Mayer, Eagles, Tom Petty, Rush, MGMT, Cake, Jimmy Eat World, Nelly, 311, Cody Simpson and more. Each year, about 800,000 to 1 million+ people attend the event. As the festival takes place along Lake Michigan attendees can also enjoy paddle boating and water-side strolls. Moreover, shopping is a large component of the festival, as is sampling food and beer from local vendors. Best of all, general admission tickets to Summerfest are only $10 to $17 per person.
By Jessie Festa , AFAR Local Expert

