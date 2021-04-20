Summer Camp
1020 W Ojai Ave, Ojai, CA 93023, USA
| +1 805-861-7109
Sun 12pm - 4pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 5pm
Shop Summer CampOnce you walk through the doors of the Summer Camp shop you instantly feel transported onto the set of Wes Anderson's Moonrise Kingdom.
Closed Mondays, Summer Camp carries a variety of vintage goodies, home decor fixings and cute personal accessories. They have a keen eye for finding great local products while showcasing their passion for mid-century, camping and the great outdoors. Right next door they also offer a custom picture and framing shop.
Check out their website to see if they are hosting an special workshops or pop-up shops while in town that you won't want to miss!