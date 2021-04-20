Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Summer Camp

1020 W Ojai Ave, Ojai, CA 93023, USA
Website
| +1 805-861-7109
Shop Summer Camp Ojai California United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 4pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 5pm

Shop Summer Camp

Once you walk through the doors of the Summer Camp shop you instantly feel transported onto the set of Wes Anderson's Moonrise Kingdom.

Closed Mondays, Summer Camp carries a variety of vintage goodies, home decor fixings and cute personal accessories. They have a keen eye for finding great local products while showcasing their passion for mid-century, camping and the great outdoors. Right next door they also offer a custom picture and framing shop.

Check out their website to see if they are hosting an special workshops or pop-up shops while in town that you won't want to miss!
By Lindsey E Keeler , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points