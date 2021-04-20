Sumaq Machu Picchu Hotel
Avenida Hermanos Ayar, Machu Picchu, Peru
| +51 1 4470579
Sun - Sat 5am - 11pm
Sumaq Machu Picchu HotelThis five-star property, overlooking the Sacred Valley from its perch alongside the Urubamba River, could rest solely on its stylish-yet-authentic design. However, the Sumaq Machu Picchu also taps into the fascination with its namesake’s more intangible attraction—spiritual energy. While many hotels will help arrange a Machu Picchu guide (now a requirement to visit), Sumac offers shamans, who don’t just teach you about the history and architecture but also incorporate healing rituals and background on the Incas’ mystical connections to the site.
Accommodations (59 deluxe rooms, two suites, and one imperial suite) were refreshed in 2016 to incorporate design elements that suggest the four points of the Incan cross, binding modern luxury to Peruvian heritage. Elegantly appointed in crimson, gold, and dark polished wood, they also feature generously sized bathrooms, done up in soft golden marble. Of the 62 rooms, 32 have views of the valley and river—you can request these, and you should. Also on-site is an exceptional restaurant, which highlights local ingredients in its authentic Andean cuisine. A not-to-be-missed breakfast is included in your rate, as is either lunch or dinner.
Sumaq Machu Picchu Hotel is a Food Lovers Paradise
Sumaq Machu Picchu Luxury Hotel holds its own against anything the finest restaurants in Lima can dish out, making it the ideal hotel for foodies in Machu Picchu. Sumaq is innovative in coming up with new and exclusive ways to bring travelers and foodies back to ancient culinary traditions, and the hotel’s own Qunuq restaurant is a must-experience for gourmet food-lovers visiting Machu Picchu. Sumaq sources food locally, and is the only hotel in Machu Picchu where guests can taste gourmet bread baked with all locally sourced, regional ingredients. The hotel also offers a Pachamanca class, a fun, interactive outdoor meal where guests experience the ancient culinary traditions of the Incas. Local Peruvian ingredients are prepared in an oven built with stones, then covered in leaves and cooked within the earth. Resident chefs and bartenders also teach Peruvian Cooking and Bar Classes where guests can learn to make ceviche and traditional pisco sours incorporating the finest local ingredients.
Hike with a Shaman in Machu Picchu
What better way to explore the sacred elements of Machu Picchu than with a real Peruvian shaman? Sumaq, a modern luxury boutique hotel at the foot of Machu Picchu, is offering new private tours of Machu Picchu with shaman and translator, where guests will walk in the footsteps of the ancient Inca’s and explore the mystical elements of Pachamama, or Mother Earth. Sumaq is the only property in Machu Picchu Pueblo with its own shaman, and he even blessed the ground the hotel was built seven years ago! Soul-searching travelers can partake in an authentic, fun and powerful “Payment to the Earth Ritual”, where they will learn about the significance of coca leaves, corn, and other important Peruvian elements of Inca culture.
Sumaq Machu Picchu Hotel’s Redesign Draws from Andean Divinity
Drawing upon Chakana, an Andean cross symbolizing the four elements of nature, Sumaq Machu Picchu Hotel now features a brand new innovative interior blending the Andean past of Peruvian culture with modern luxury. The four elements of nature (fire, water, earth and air) are expressed through the use of materials and decorative elements made with traditional techniques, such as Inca masks and Keros, an ancient Incan drinking vessel. Representing fire, the entire first floor is lit up in gold and bronze wall decorations, tables, and accessories such as a shining Inca breastplate with 520 gold medallions. Each guest room ties in the two elements of earth and fire while the water and air elements can be seen throughout the hallways.