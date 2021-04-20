Sumaq Machu Picchu Hotel Avenida Hermanos Ayar, Machu Picchu, Peru

Sumaq Machu Picchu Hotel This five-star property, overlooking the Sacred Valley from its perch alongside the Urubamba River, could rest solely on its stylish-yet-authentic design. However, the Sumaq Machu Picchu also taps into the fascination with its namesake’s more intangible attraction—spiritual energy. While many hotels will help arrange a Machu Picchu guide (now a requirement to visit), Sumac offers shamans, who don’t just teach you about the history and architecture but also incorporate healing rituals and background on the Incas’ mystical connections to the site.



Accommodations (59 deluxe rooms, two suites, and one imperial suite) were refreshed in 2016 to incorporate design elements that suggest the four points of the Incan cross, binding modern luxury to Peruvian heritage. Elegantly appointed in crimson, gold, and dark polished wood, they also feature generously sized bathrooms, done up in soft golden marble. Of the 62 rooms, 32 have views of the valley and river—you can request these, and you should. Also on-site is an exceptional restaurant, which highlights local ingredients in its authentic Andean cuisine. A not-to-be-missed breakfast is included in your rate, as is either lunch or dinner.